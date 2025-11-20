Market Momentum Report: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)’s Negative Close at 99.95

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) closed at $99.95 in the last session, down -1.59% from day before closing price of $101.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.56 million shares were traded. DLTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.32.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DLTR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.27 and its Current Ratio is at 1.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 ’25 when Aflatooni Robert sold 1,260 shares for $94.70 per share. The transaction valued at 119,328 led to the insider holds 21,402 shares of the business.

Aflatooni Robert bought 1,260 shares of DLTR for $119,328 on Oct 17 ’25. On Sep 08 ’25, another insider, Glendinning Stewart, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $97.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 292,380 and bolstered with 52,853 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DLTR now has a Market Capitalization of 20859146240 and an Enterprise Value of 27062986752. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.459 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.754.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DLTR is 0.74, which has changed by 0.5445559 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DLTR has reached a high of $118.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.55%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DLTR traded on average about 4.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3219730 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 204.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.63M. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.41% stake in the company. Shares short for DLTR as of 1761868800 were 17703432 with a Short Ratio of 3.85, compared to 1759190400 on 19055347. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17703432 and a Short% of Float of 10.5399996.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) is the result of assessments by 24.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.41, with high estimates of $2.52 and low estimates of $2.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.65 and $4.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.48. EPS for the following year is $6.4, with 26.0 analysts recommending between $7.3 and $5.55.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.7B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.78B to a low estimate of $4.46B. As of . The current estimate, Dollar Tree Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.57BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.42B. There is a high estimate of $5.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.36B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.85BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.96B and the low estimate is $20.03B.