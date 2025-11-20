Market Momentum Report: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (JBHT)’s Negative Close at 159.92

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) closed at $159.92 in the last session, down -1.30% from day before closing price of $162.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.92 million shares were traded. JBHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $163.255 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $159.77.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JBHT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 291.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.87 and its Current Ratio is at 0.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on October 16, 2025, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $152 from $140 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 29 ’25 when Field Darren P. sold 6,500 shares for $169.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,098,500 led to the insider holds 12,976 shares of the business.

Field Darren P. bought 6,500 shares of JBHT for $1,098,500 on Oct 29 ’25. On Aug 04 ’25, another insider, McGee Eric, who serves as the EVP of ICS of the company, bought 1,148 shares for $140.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 161,553 and bolstered with 7,397 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JBHT now has a Market Capitalization of 15480140800 and an Enterprise Value of 17072782336. As of this moment, J.B.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.417 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.897.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JBHT is 1.28, which has changed by -0.1076169 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JBHT has reached a high of $192.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $122.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.36%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JBHT traded on average about 1.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1157000 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 95.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.70M. Insiders hold about 20.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.53% stake in the company. Shares short for JBHT as of 1761868800 were 2875496 with a Short Ratio of 2.09, compared to 1759190400 on 3995220. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2875496 and a Short% of Float of 3.85.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for JBHT is 1.76, which was 1.75 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.010800469. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.89. . The current Payout Ratio is 30.96% for JBHT, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-07 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-07. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-05-24 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 21.0 analysts analyze and rate . The current performance of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc (JBHT) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $1.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.11 and $5.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.98. EPS for the following year is $7.03, with 24.0 analysts recommending between $7.8 and $6.48.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.16B to a low estimate of $2.97B. As of . The current estimate, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.15BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.98B. There is a high estimate of $3.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.92B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.09BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.7B and the low estimate is $12.04B.