Market Momentum Report: Klaviyo Inc (KVYO)’s Positive Close at 27.54

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of Klaviyo Inc (NYSE: KVYO) closed at $27.54 in the last session, up 0.58% from day before closing price of $27.38. In other words, the price has increased by $0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.91 million shares were traded. KVYO stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.847 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KVYO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.76 and its Current Ratio is at 4.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 22, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On October 01, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $40.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on September 19, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Rowland Stephen Eric sold 7,104 shares for $27.39 per share. The transaction valued at 194,579 led to the insider holds 441,398 shares of the business.

Galvin Carmel sold 11,156 shares of KVYO for $306,925 on Nov 17 ’25. The Chief People Officer now owns 639,860 shares after completing the transaction at $27.51 per share. On Nov 14 ’25, another insider, Whalen Amanda, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $28.60 each. As a result, the insider received 428,934 and left with 481,719 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KVYO now has a Market Capitalization of 8315573248 and an Enterprise Value of 7448711168. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.455 whereas that against EBITDA is -86.888.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KVYO is 1.06, which has changed by -0.21905303 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KVYO has reached a high of $49.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.73%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KVYO traded on average about 3.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4607390 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 137.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.95M. Insiders hold about 65.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.02% stake in the company. Shares short for KVYO as of 1761868800 were 7241282 with a Short Ratio of 2.34, compared to 1759190400 on 7966817. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7241282 and a Short% of Float of 5.2699998.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) involves the perspectives of 22.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

According to 20 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $333.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $340.18M to a low estimate of $327.44M. As of . The current estimate, Klaviyo Inc’s year-ago sales were $270.16MFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $343.84M. There is a high estimate of $350.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $338.59M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KVYO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $937.46MBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.44B.