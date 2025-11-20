Market Momentum Report: Klaviyo Inc (KVYO)’s Positive Close at 27.54

Kevin Freeman

Companies

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of Klaviyo Inc (NYSE: KVYO) closed at $27.54 in the last session, up 0.58% from day before closing price of $27.38. In other words, the price has increased by $0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.91 million shares were traded. KVYO stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.847 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KVYO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.76 and its Current Ratio is at 4.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 22, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On October 01, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $40.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on September 19, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Rowland Stephen Eric sold 7,104 shares for $27.39 per share. The transaction valued at 194,579 led to the insider holds 441,398 shares of the business.

Galvin Carmel sold 11,156 shares of KVYO for $306,925 on Nov 17 ’25. The Chief People Officer now owns 639,860 shares after completing the transaction at $27.51 per share. On Nov 14 ’25, another insider, Whalen Amanda, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $28.60 each. As a result, the insider received 428,934 and left with 481,719 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KVYO now has a Market Capitalization of 8315573248 and an Enterprise Value of 7448711168. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.455 whereas that against EBITDA is -86.888.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KVYO is 1.06, which has changed by -0.21905303 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KVYO has reached a high of $49.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.73%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KVYO traded on average about 3.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4607390 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 137.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.95M. Insiders hold about 65.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.02% stake in the company. Shares short for KVYO as of 1761868800 were 7241282 with a Short Ratio of 2.34, compared to 1759190400 on 7966817. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7241282 and a Short% of Float of 5.2699998.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) involves the perspectives of 22.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

According to 20 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $333.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $340.18M to a low estimate of $327.44M. As of . The current estimate, Klaviyo Inc’s year-ago sales were $270.16MFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $343.84M. There is a high estimate of $350.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $338.59M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KVYO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $937.46MBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.44B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.