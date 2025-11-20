Market Momentum Report: Magna International Inc (MGA)’s Negative Close at 47.49

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of Magna International Inc (NYSE: MGA) closed at $47.49 in the last session, down -0.34% from day before closing price of $47.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.0 million shares were traded. MGA stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MGA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.83 and its Current Ratio is at 1.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

On March 04, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $52 to $48.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on January 24, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $41 to $52.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGA now has a Market Capitalization of 13433956352 and an Enterprise Value of 19870359552. As of this moment, Magna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.475 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.056.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MGA is 1.49, which has changed by 0.07951975 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MGA has reached a high of $50.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.99%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MGA traded on average about 1.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1692310 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 281.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 265.23M. Insiders hold about 5.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.72% stake in the company. Shares short for MGA as of 1761868800 were 5891378 with a Short Ratio of 3.91, compared to 1759190400 on 6513624. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5891378 and a Short% of Float of 2.09.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MGA is 1.94, which was 1.94 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.040713537. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.35. . The current Payout Ratio is 54.14% for MGA, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-03-26 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.4 and $5.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.31. EPS for the following year is $5.97, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $6.31 and $5.61.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $10.48B. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.72B to a low estimate of $10.25B. As of . The current estimate, Magna International Inc’s year-ago sales were $10.63BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.32B. There is a high estimate of $10.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.21B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.84BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.23B and the low estimate is $40.69B.