Market Momentum Report: Nerdwallet Inc (NRDS)’s Positive Close at 13.66

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ: NRDS) closed at $13.66 in the last session, up 0.52% from day before closing price of $13.59. In other words, the price has increased by $0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.89 million shares were traded. NRDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.755 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NRDS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on May 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $14 from $15 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 ’25 when YOUNT SAMUEL sold 521 shares for $14.25 per share. The transaction valued at 7,424 led to the insider holds 389,101 shares of the business.

YOUNT SAMUEL sold 12,129 shares of NRDS for $173,930 on Nov 13 ’25. The Chief Business Officer now owns 389,622 shares after completing the transaction at $14.34 per share. On Nov 14 ’25, another insider, YOUNT FAMILY REV TRUST DTD 11/, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 521 shares for $14.25 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRDS now has a Market Capitalization of 1038161408 and an Enterprise Value of 886962752. As of this moment, Nerdwallet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.116 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.251.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NRDS is 1.36, which has changed by -0.027201116 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NRDS has reached a high of $15.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.69%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NRDS traded on average about 563.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 945780 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 43.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.16M. Insiders hold about 46.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.45% stake in the company. Shares short for NRDS as of 1761868800 were 2537287 with a Short Ratio of 4.50, compared to 1759190400 on 2371793. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2537287 and a Short% of Float of 8.64.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Nerdwallet Inc (NRDS) is currently drawing attention from 1.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.48, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $1.48 and $1.48.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $211.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $212.4M to a low estimate of $210.45M. As of . The current estimate, Nerdwallet Inc’s year-ago sales were $183.8MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $222.57M. There is a high estimate of $224.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $219.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $824.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $821.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $822.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $687.6MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $888.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $909.5M and the low estimate is $862.6M.