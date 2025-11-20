Market Momentum: Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) Registers a 2.15% Increase, Closing at $2.85

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ: RBBN) closed the day trading at $2.85 up 2.15% from the previous closing price of $2.79. In other words, the price has increased by $2.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.2 million shares were traded. RBBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RBBN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.16 and its Current Ratio is at 1.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on July 11, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when INFANTE BEATRIZ V sold 8,690 shares for $3.98 per share. The transaction valued at 34,597 led to the insider holds 343,224 shares of the business.

Redington Dan sold 155,434 shares of RBBN for $626,352 on Sep 05 ’25. The EVP, Global Sales now owns 14,176 shares after completing the transaction at $4.03 per share. On Sep 04 ’25, another insider, Redington Dan, who serves as the EVP, Global Sales of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $4.16 each. As a result, the insider received 83,252 and left with 169,610 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RBBN now has a Market Capitalization of 504683264 and an Enterprise Value of 836755840. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.963 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.567.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RBBN is 1.06, which has changed by -0.2846154 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RBBN has reached a high of $5.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.50%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RBBN traded about 669.44K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RBBN traded about 691410 shares per day. A total of 176.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.67M. Insiders hold about 18.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.83% stake in the company. Shares short for RBBN as of 1761868800 were 3135484 with a Short Ratio of 4.68, compared to 1759190400 on 3282234. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3135484 and a Short% of Float of 3.35.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) involves the perspectives of 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $241.35M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $246.21M to a low estimate of $235.12M. As of . The current estimate, Ribbon Communications Inc’s year-ago sales were $251.36MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $198.34M. There is a high estimate of $206.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $187.11M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $863.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $852.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $858.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $833.88MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $907.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $920.21M and the low estimate is $892.94M.