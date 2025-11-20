Market Momentum: Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) Registers a 2.15% Increase, Closing at $2.85

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ: RBBN) closed the day trading at $2.85 up 2.15% from the previous closing price of $2.79. In other words, the price has increased by $2.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.2 million shares were traded. RBBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RBBN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.16 and its Current Ratio is at 1.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts' ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock's future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on July 11, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when INFANTE BEATRIZ V sold 8,690 shares for $3.98 per share. The transaction valued at 34,597 led to the insider holds 343,224 shares of the business.

Redington Dan sold 155,434 shares of RBBN for $626,352 on Sep 05 ’25. The EVP, Global Sales now owns 14,176 shares after completing the transaction at $4.03 per share. On Sep 04 ’25, another insider, Redington Dan, who serves as the EVP, Global Sales of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $4.16 each. As a result, the insider received 83,252 and left with 169,610 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RBBN now has a Market Capitalization of 504683264 and an Enterprise Value of 836755840. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.963 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.567.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RBBN is 1.06, which has changed by -0.2846154 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RBBN has reached a high of $5.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.50%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RBBN traded about 669.44K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RBBN traded about 691410 shares per day. A total of 176.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.67M. Insiders hold about 18.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.83% stake in the company. Shares short for RBBN as of 1761868800 were 3135484 with a Short Ratio of 4.68, compared to 1759190400 on 3282234. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3135484 and a Short% of Float of 3.35.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) involves the perspectives of 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $241.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $246.21M to a low estimate of $235.12M. As of the current estimate, Ribbon Communications Inc's year-ago sales were $251.36M. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $198.34M. There is a high estimate of $206.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $187.11M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBBN's current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $863.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $852.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $858.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $833.88M. Based on 6 analysts' estimates, the company's revenue will be $907.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $920.21M and the low estimate is $892.94M.

