Market Momentum: Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Registers a -1.21% Decrease, Closing at $53.27

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) closed the day trading at $53.27 down -1.21% from the previous closing price of $53.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. SMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.0175 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SMG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 84.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.47 and its Current Ratio is at 1.27.

On June 09, 2025, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $71.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $69.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when Vines John R bought 11,297 shares for $60.31 per share.

Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 56,633 shares of SMG for $3,569,020 on Sep 05 ’25. The Director now owns 13,217,641 shares after completing the transaction at $63.02 per share. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 56,633 shares for $63.34 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMG now has a Market Capitalization of 3075734016 and an Enterprise Value of 5143478784. As of this moment, Scotts’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.507 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.943.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SMG is 1.93, which has changed by -0.28288335 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SMG has reached a high of $83.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.97%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SMG traded about 706.98K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SMG traded about 926580 shares per day. A total of 57.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.02M. Insiders hold about 23.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.83% stake in the company. Shares short for SMG as of 1761868800 were 3055836 with a Short Ratio of 4.32, compared to 1759190400 on 3355394. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3055836 and a Short% of Float of 6.959999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

SMG’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.64, up from 2.64 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.048961427. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.38. . The current Payout Ratio is 106.73% for SMG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-22 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-21. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-11-10 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.0, with high estimates of $4.1 and low estimates of $3.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.35 and $4.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.29. EPS for the following year is $4.99, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $5.44 and $4.64.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $353.25M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $385M to a low estimate of $332.7M. As of . The current estimate, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s year-ago sales were $416.8MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.43B. There is a high estimate of $1.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.42B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.41BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.6B and the low estimate is $3.43B.