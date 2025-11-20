Market Momentum: Trinseo PLC (TSE) Registers a -7.89% Decrease, Closing at $0.78

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) closed the day trading at $0.78 down -7.89% from the previous closing price of $0.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. TSE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.761.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TSE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.85 and its Current Ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on October 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $9 from $22 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when FARRELL MATTHEW bought 48,609 shares for $2.43 per share. The transaction valued at 118,120 led to the insider holds 250,225 shares of the business.

FARRELL MATTHEW bought 26,391 shares of TSE for $64,658 on Aug 13 ’25. The Director now owns 201,616 shares after completing the transaction at $2.45 per share. On Aug 12 ’25, another insider, FARRELL MATTHEW, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $2.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 57,250 and bolstered with 175,225 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSE now has a Market Capitalization of 28186580 and an Enterprise Value of 2499386624. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.798 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.164.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TSE is 1.57, which has changed by -0.7543353 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TSE has reached a high of $6.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -57.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -74.07%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TSE traded about 340.49K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TSE traded about 438630 shares per day. A total of 36.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.41M. Insiders hold about 7.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.67% stake in the company. Shares short for TSE as of 1761868800 were 2639157 with a Short Ratio of 7.75, compared to 1759190400 on 2447905. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2639157 and a Short% of Float of 9.5699996.

Dividends & Splits

TSE’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.03, up from 0.03 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.035285816. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.14.

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.39, with high estimates of -$2.39 and low estimates of -$2.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.68 and -$10.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.69. EPS for the following year is -$4.92, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$3.72 and -$6.11.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $785.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $785.65M to a low estimate of $785.65M. As of the current estimate, Trinseo PLC's year-ago sales were $821.5M

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.51BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.92B and the low estimate is $3.26B.