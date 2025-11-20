Market Recap Check: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)’s Negative Finish at 42.28, Up/Down -0.42

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) closed at $42.28 in the last session, down -0.42% from day before closing price of $42.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.17 million shares were traded. ASO stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ASO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.33 and its Current Ratio is at 1.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on September 30, 2025, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $51.

On September 03, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $50.

On August 04, 2025, Monness Crespi & Hardt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $65.Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated its Buy rating on August 04, 2025, with a $65 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 ’25 when Turner Christopher Lee bought 2,060 shares for $46.22 per share.

Turner Christopher Lee sold 4,400 shares of ASO for $195,712 on Jun 26 ’25. The Director now owns 7,084 shares after completing the transaction at $44.48 per share. On Jun 26 ’25, another insider, Turner Christopher Lee, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,400 shares for $44.48 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASO now has a Market Capitalization of 2816923136 and an Enterprise Value of 4357696000. As of this moment, Academy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.236.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASO is 1.33, which has changed by -0.07272333 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASO has reached a high of $61.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.73%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ASO traded on average about 1.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1472230 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 66.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.74M. Insiders hold about 1.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.56% stake in the company. Shares short for ASO as of 1761868800 were 8837602 with a Short Ratio of 5.12, compared to 1759190400 on 6874313. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8837602 and a Short% of Float of 25.83.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) is currently in progress, with 18.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.98, with high estimates of $2.2 and low estimates of $1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.09 and $5.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.75. EPS for the following year is $6.38, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $6.7 and $5.93.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.41B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.49B to a low estimate of $1.38B. As of . The current estimate, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.34BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.76B. There is a high estimate of $1.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.72B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.93BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.8B and the low estimate is $6.36B.