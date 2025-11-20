Market Recap Check: Autoliv Inc (ALV)’s Negative Finish at 116.65, Up/Down -0.60

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) closed at $116.65 in the last session, down -0.60% from day before closing price of $117.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. ALV stock price reached its highest trading level at $117.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.145.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 11 ’25 when Carlson Jan sold 1,555 shares for $108.32 per share. The transaction valued at 168,438 led to the insider holds 77,493 shares of the business.

JAN CARLSON bought 1,555 shares of ALV for $167,831 on Jun 11 ’25. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Nellis Anthony J, who serves as the EVP Legal and General Counsel of the company, sold 645 shares for $101.35 each. As a result, the insider received 65,371 and left with 7,492 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALV now has a Market Capitalization of 8959561728 and an Enterprise Value of 10836358144. As of this moment, Autoliv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.021 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.195.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALV is 1.31, which has changed by 0.19989777 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALV has reached a high of $129.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.93%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALV traded on average about 604.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 484340 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 75.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.71M. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.16% stake in the company. Shares short for ALV as of 1761868800 were 2174054 with a Short Ratio of 3.60, compared to 1759190400 on 1920012. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2174054 and a Short% of Float of 3.27.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ALV is 2.95, which was 2.95 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.025138475. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.48. . The current Payout Ratio is 34.10% for ALV, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-21. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2018-07-02 when the company split stock in a 1388:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.37, with high estimates of $2.46 and low estimates of $2.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.73 and $9.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.59. EPS for the following year is $10.97, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $11.9 and $9.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.77B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.85B to a low estimate of $2.64B. As of . The current estimate, Autoliv Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.62BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.7B. There is a high estimate of $2.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.66B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.39BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.39B and the low estimate is $10.92B.