Market Recap Check: Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY)’s Positive Finish at 34.68, Up/Down 0.29

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Paymentus Holdings Inc (NYSE: PAY) closed at $34.68 in the last session, up 0.29% from day before closing price of $34.58. In other words, the price has increased by $0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. PAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.855 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.73.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PAY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.36 and its Current Ratio is at 4.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 ’25 when Kalra Sanjay sold 25,000 shares for $40.02 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,463 led to the insider holds 479,532 shares of the business.

SANJAY KALRA bought 25,000 shares of PAY for $965,750 on May 16 ’25. On May 15 ’25, another insider, OBEROI ARUN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,415 shares for $38.06 each. As a result, the insider received 168,051 and left with 28,907 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAY now has a Market Capitalization of 4349860352 and an Enterprise Value of 4069309696. As of this moment, Paymentus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 75.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 43.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.621 whereas that against EBITDA is 54.68.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PAY is 1.40, which has changed by -0.04764527 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PAY has reached a high of $40.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.61%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PAY traded on average about 847.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 784970 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.99M. Insiders hold about 60.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.37% stake in the company. Shares short for PAY as of 1761868800 were 1744815 with a Short Ratio of 2.06, compared to 1759190400 on 1537001. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1744815 and a Short% of Float of 3.6900000000000004.

Earnings Estimates

Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY) is currently under the scrutiny of 6.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $314.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $331.89M to a low estimate of $309.5M. As of . The current estimate, Paymentus Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $257.88MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $336.7M. There is a high estimate of $365M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $322M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $871.75MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.51B and the low estimate is $1.41B.