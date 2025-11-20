Market Recap Check: Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR)’s Negative Finish at 54.71, Up/Down -1.03

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) closed at $54.71 in the last session, down -1.03% from day before closing price of $55.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.86 million shares were traded. RRR stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RRR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 15.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on November 18, 2025, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $58.

On November 04, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $65.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $68.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Nichols Kord sold 37,075 shares for $61.03 per share. The transaction valued at 2,262,539 led to the insider holds 87,036 shares of the business.

Nichols Kord bought 37,075 shares of RRR for $2,262,563 on Aug 22 ’25. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, Nichols Kord, who serves as the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 5,250 shares for $61.00 each. As a result, the insider received 320,250 and left with 124,111 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RRR now has a Market Capitalization of 5630769152 and an Enterprise Value of 6637040640. As of this moment, Red’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.326 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.335.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RRR is 1.52, which has changed by 0.10493708 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RRR has reached a high of $63.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.04%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RRR traded on average about 870.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1930920 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.74M. Insiders hold about 20.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RRR as of 1761868800 were 3162293 with a Short Ratio of 3.63, compared to 1759190400 on 2651341. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3162293 and a Short% of Float of 7.8099996.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) is currently attracting attention from 4.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.92 and $1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.84. EPS for the following year is $2.08, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $2.31 and $1.73.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $500.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $507.01M to a low estimate of $494.1M. As of . The current estimate, Red Rock Resorts Inc’s year-ago sales were $495.69MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $509.99M. There is a high estimate of $514M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $505.3M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RRR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.94BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $2.04B.