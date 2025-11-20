Market Recap Check: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)’s Negative Finish at 816.45, Up/Down -0.19

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) closed at $816.45 in the last session, down -0.19% from day before closing price of $817.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.9 million shares were traded. NOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $821.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $807.565.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NOW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.99 and its Current Ratio is at 0.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on October 30, 2025, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $1150 from $1160 previously.

On September 24, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $1250.

BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on July 24, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $1150 to $1160.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 ’25 when Fipps Paul sold 305 shares for $817.55 per share. The transaction valued at 249,353 led to the insider holds 541 shares of the business.

ELMER RUSSELL S sold 110 shares of NOW for $93,161 on Nov 17 ’25. The General Counsel now owns 4,332 shares after completing the transaction at $846.92 per share. On Nov 18 ’25, another insider, ELMER RUSSELL S, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 81 shares for $827.08 each. As a result, the insider received 66,993 and left with 4,332 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOW now has a Market Capitalization of 169944891392 and an Enterprise Value of 166456623104. As of this moment, ServiceNow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 98.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.141 whereas that against EBITDA is 66.636.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NOW is 0.99, which has changed by -0.21878612 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NOW has reached a high of $1198.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $678.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.64%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NOW traded on average about 1.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1464570 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 207.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.09M. Insiders hold about 0.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.97% stake in the company. Shares short for NOW as of 1761868800 were 2683339 with a Short Ratio of 1.84, compared to 1759190400 on 2877539. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2683339 and a Short% of Float of 1.2899999500000001.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 38.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of ServiceNow Inc (NOW).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.74, with high estimates of $5.05 and low estimates of $4.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.76 and $16.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.35. EPS for the following year is $20.38, with 41.0 analysts recommending between $21.92 and $17.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 35 analysts, . The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.53B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.58B to a low estimate of $3.5B. As of . The current estimate, ServiceNow Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.96BFor the next quarter, 35 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.67B. There is a high estimate of $3.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.62B.

A total of 40 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.98BBased on 40 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.21B and the low estimate is $15.51B.