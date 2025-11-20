Market Recap: CompoSecure Inc (CMPO)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $19.03

Kiel Thompson

Technology

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of CompoSecure Inc (NYSE: CMPO) was $19.03 for the day, down -1.91% from the previous closing price of $19.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.91 million shares were traded. CMPO stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.715.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CMPO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 99.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.26 and its Current Ratio is at 2.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On August 20, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $16.

On December 18, 2024, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.TD Cowen initiated its Buy rating on December 18, 2024, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 ’25 when Loree Rebecca Corbin bought 5,240 shares for $19.09 per share. The transaction valued at 100,007 led to the insider holds 5,240 shares of the business.

Maes Gregoire sold 97,226 shares of CMPO for $1,882,295 on Aug 14 ’25. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 779,062 shares after completing the transaction at $19.36 per share. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, Maes Gregoire, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 19,899 shares for $19.26 each. As a result, the insider received 383,255 and left with 779,062 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMPO now has a Market Capitalization of 2382467840 and an Enterprise Value of 2255105792. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.035 whereas that against EBITDA is 174.598.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CMPO is 0.97, which has changed by 0.505 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CMPO has reached a high of $26.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.58%.

Shares Statistics:

CMPO traded an average of 967.40K shares per day over the past three months and 1131680 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.38M. Insiders hold about 57.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.88% stake in the company. Shares short for CMPO as of 1761868800 were 2931819 with a Short Ratio of 3.03, compared to 1759190400 on 2562622. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2931819 and a Short% of Float of 4.0700004.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.