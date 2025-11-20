Market Recap: CompoSecure Inc (CMPO)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $19.03

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of CompoSecure Inc (NYSE: CMPO) was $19.03 for the day, down -1.91% from the previous closing price of $19.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.91 million shares were traded. CMPO stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.715.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CMPO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 99.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.26 and its Current Ratio is at 2.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On August 20, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $16.

On December 18, 2024, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.TD Cowen initiated its Buy rating on December 18, 2024, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 ’25 when Loree Rebecca Corbin bought 5,240 shares for $19.09 per share. The transaction valued at 100,007 led to the insider holds 5,240 shares of the business.

Maes Gregoire sold 97,226 shares of CMPO for $1,882,295 on Aug 14 ’25. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 779,062 shares after completing the transaction at $19.36 per share. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, Maes Gregoire, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 19,899 shares for $19.26 each. As a result, the insider received 383,255 and left with 779,062 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMPO now has a Market Capitalization of 2382467840 and an Enterprise Value of 2255105792. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.035 whereas that against EBITDA is 174.598.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CMPO is 0.97, which has changed by 0.505 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CMPO has reached a high of $26.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.58%.

Shares Statistics:

CMPO traded an average of 967.40K shares per day over the past three months and 1131680 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.38M. Insiders hold about 57.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.88% stake in the company. Shares short for CMPO as of 1761868800 were 2931819 with a Short Ratio of 3.03, compared to 1759190400 on 2562622. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2931819 and a Short% of Float of 4.0700004.