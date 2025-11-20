Market Recap: Eversource Energy (ES)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $65.26

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) was $65.26 for the day, down -12.45% from the previous closing price of $74.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$12.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10.4 million shares were traded. ES stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.84.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ES’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.64 and its Current Ratio is at 0.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

On November 06, 2025, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $78.

On October 28, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $79.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on October 28, 2025, with a $79 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when BUTLER GREGORY B sold 5,000 shares for $73.08 per share. The transaction valued at 365,400 led to the insider holds 56,674 shares of the business.

BUTLER GREGORY B bought 5,000 shares of ES for $365,400 on Nov 12 ’25. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, Hunt James W III, who serves as the EVP-Corp Rel & Sustainability of the company, sold 4,129 shares for $72.77 each. As a result, the insider received 300,489 and left with 32,415 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ES now has a Market Capitalization of 24484845568 and an Enterprise Value of 54217076736. As of this moment, Eversource’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.123 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.896.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ES is 0.74, which has changed by 0.1878885 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ES has reached a high of $75.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.68%.

Shares Statistics:

ES traded an average of 2.85M shares per day over the past three months and 2518760 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 375.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 374.60M. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.03% stake in the company. Shares short for ES as of 1761868800 were 5430845 with a Short Ratio of 1.90, compared to 1759190400 on 4650921. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5430845 and a Short% of Float of 1.8599999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.973, ES has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.97. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.039884627. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.67.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.6, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.8 and $4.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.75. EPS for the following year is $5.01, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $5.14 and $4.76.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.8B to a low estimate of $2.17B. As of . The current estimate, Eversource Energy’s year-ago sales were $2.97BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.99B. There is a high estimate of $4.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.79B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.9BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.11B and the low estimate is $12.54B.