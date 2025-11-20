Market Recap: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $10.4

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) was $10.4 for the day, down -4.94% from the previous closing price of $10.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.34 million shares were traded. GO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.39.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.25 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on November 05, 2025, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $17 from $20 previously.

On October 01, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on August 06, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when Wilson Steven K. sold 25,000 shares for $12.53 per share. The transaction valued at 313,250 led to the insider holds 116,923 shares of the business.

Wilson Steven K. bought 25,000 shares of GO for $313,241 on Nov 07 ’25. On Aug 15 ’25, another insider, Wilson Steven K., who serves as the EVP, Chief Purchasing Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $18.24 each. As a result, the insider received 91,200 and left with 141,923 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GO now has a Market Capitalization of 1020627200 and an Enterprise Value of 2779901184. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.608 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.066.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GO is 0.52, which has changed by -0.41340482 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GO has reached a high of $21.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -29.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.26%.

Shares Statistics:

GO traded an average of 2.82M shares per day over the past three months and 3316070 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 98.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.47M. Insiders hold about 4.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 125.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GO as of 1761868800 were 21746887 with a Short Ratio of 7.72, compared to 1759190400 on 20554321. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21746887 and a Short% of Float of 30.31.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) is currently in progress, with 13.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.86, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $0.99 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.26B to a low estimate of $1.16B. As of . The current estimate, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.1BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.2B. There is a high estimate of $1.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.19B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.37BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.13B and the low estimate is $4.85B.