Market Recap: Neogen Corp (NEOG)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $5.57

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Neogen Corp (NASDAQ: NEOG) was $5.57 for the day, down -5.91% from the previous closing price of $5.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.35 million shares were traded. NEOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.47.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NEOG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.26 and its Current Ratio is at 3.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

On December 19, 2024, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On June 16, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on June 16, 2023, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Nassif Mikheal bought 177 shares for $6.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,106 led to the insider holds 495 shares of the business.

Gupta Aashima bought 16,000 shares of NEOG for $99,987 on May 12 ’25. The Director now owns 21,917 shares after completing the transaction at $6.25 per share. On Apr 25 ’25, another insider, Woteki Catherine E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,770 shares for $5.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,831 and bolstered with 13,244 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEOG now has a Market Capitalization of 1210353408 and an Enterprise Value of 1866190336. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.104 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.519.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NEOG is 1.96, which has changed by -0.59396434 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NEOG has reached a high of $15.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.28%.

Shares Statistics:

NEOG traded an average of 5.38M shares per day over the past three months and 3281840 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 217.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.52M. Insiders hold about 0.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 114.62% stake in the company. Shares short for NEOG as of 1761868800 were 23141526 with a Short Ratio of 4.30, compared to 1759190400 on 23439810. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23141526 and a Short% of Float of 14.24.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 3.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Neogen Corp (NEOG).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $212.03M to a low estimate of $204.5M. As of . The current estimate, Neogen Corp’s year-ago sales were $231.26MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $200.8M. There is a high estimate of $202.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $198.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $830.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $819.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $825.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $894.66MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $843.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $849.1M and the low estimate is $834.4M.