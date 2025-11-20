Market Recap: Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $5.13

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) was $5.13 for the day, down -7.07% from the previous closing price of $5.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.59 million shares were traded. ORGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.095.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ORGO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.88 and its Current Ratio is at 3.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on June 28, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On February 07, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $5.

On June 15, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $5.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on June 15, 2023, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 14 ’25 when NUSSDORF GLENN H bought 251,001 shares for $3.09 per share. The transaction valued at 775,041 led to the insider holds 251,001 shares of the business.

NUSSDORF GLENN H bought 107,494 shares of ORGO for $320,999 on May 15 ’25. The Director now owns 358,495 shares after completing the transaction at $2.99 per share. On Jun 10 ’25, another insider, NUSSDORF GLENN H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 18,620 shares for $3.56 each. As a result, the insider received 66,256 and left with 335,719 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORGO now has a Market Capitalization of 651059328 and an Enterprise Value of 758975296. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.631 whereas that against EBITDA is 38.81.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ORGO is 1.36, which has changed by 0.37313437 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ORGO has reached a high of $7.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.05%.

Shares Statistics:

ORGO traded an average of 1.40M shares per day over the past three months and 4917230 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.79M. Insiders hold about 52.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.12% stake in the company. Shares short for ORGO as of 1761868800 were 10649719 with a Short Ratio of 7.59, compared to 1759190400 on 10767297. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10649719 and a Short% of Float of 24.39.

Earnings Estimates

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO) is currently under the scrutiny of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $173.3M to a low estimate of $172M. As of . The current estimate, Organogenesis Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $126.66MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $99.7M. There is a high estimate of $103.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $95.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $511.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $510.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $511.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $482.04MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $543.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $551.1M and the low estimate is $535.7M.