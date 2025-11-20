Market Resilience: Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) Finishes Weak at 2.8, Down -1.41

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE: TV) closed the day trading at $2.8 down -1.41% from the previous closing price of $2.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.77 million shares were traded. TV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8803 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.29 and its Current Ratio is at 2.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TV now has a Market Capitalization of 1493911040 and an Enterprise Value of 71113408512. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.194 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.832.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TV is 1.93, which has changed by 0.37864077 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TV has reached a high of $3.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.36%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TV traded about 2.17M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TV traded about 1451400 shares per day. A total of 436.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 435.83M. Insiders hold about 0.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.97% stake in the company. Shares short for TV as of 1761868800 were 1467819 with a Short Ratio of 0.68, compared to 1759190400 on 1473411.

Dividends & Splits

TV’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.09, up from 0.35 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.123239435. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.61.

Earnings Estimates

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 2.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and -$1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $2.03 and -$1.86.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $14.73B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.01B to a low estimate of $14.4B. As of . The current estimate, Grupo Televisa SAB ADR’s year-ago sales were $15.23BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.66B. There is a high estimate of $14.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.66B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $56.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.26BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $57.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $59.44B and the low estimate is $56.03B.

