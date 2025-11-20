Market Resilience: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) Finishes Weak at 1.71, Down -3.39

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: LCTX) closed the day trading at $1.71 down -3.39% from the previous closing price of $1.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.14 million shares were traded. LCTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.685.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LCTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on August 20, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On November 02, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.

On June 14, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 14, 2022, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 24 ’25 when DON M BAILEY bought 60,000 shares for $1.60 per share.

DON M BAILEY bought 80,000 shares of LCTX for $97,472 on Sep 10 ’25. On Jan 27 ’25, another insider, BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,894,737 shares for $0.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,000,000 and bolstered with 49,560,992 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LCTX now has a Market Capitalization of 393860096 and an Enterprise Value of 354751104. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 36.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 32.799 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.029.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LCTX is 1.78, which has changed by 1.95 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LCTX has reached a high of $2.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.05%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LCTX traded about 1.89M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LCTX traded about 2876240 shares per day. A total of 230.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.80M. Insiders hold about 5.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.99% stake in the company. Shares short for LCTX as of 1761868800 were 33795581 with a Short Ratio of 17.85, compared to 1759190400 on 29010613. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 33795581 and a Short% of Float of 26.009999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) reflects the combined expertise of 6.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.03 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.92M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.68M to a low estimate of -$1.75M. As of . The current estimate, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.87M

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LCTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.5M