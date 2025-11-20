Market Resilience: Nexxen International Ltd (NEXN) Finishes Weak at 6.36, Down -4.93

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Nexxen International Ltd (NASDAQ: NEXN) closed the day trading at $6.36 down -4.93% from the previous closing price of $6.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. NEXN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.31.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NEXN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.25 and its Current Ratio is at 1.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On October 07, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on May 05, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 ’25 when Carmi Yaniv bought 1,980 shares for $9.65 per share.

Druker Ofer bought 483,750 shares of NEXN for $4,919,738 on Aug 25 ’25. On Aug 15 ’25, another insider, Niri Sagi, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 73,067 shares for $9.33 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEXN now has a Market Capitalization of 405894048 and an Enterprise Value of 297441856. As of this moment, Nexxen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.612.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NEXN is 1.75, which has changed by -0.3249243 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NEXN has reached a high of $12.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.33%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NEXN traded about 431.75K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NEXN traded about 561090 shares per day. A total of 57.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.90M. Insiders hold about 40.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.54% stake in the company. Shares short for NEXN as of 1761868800 were 1202810 with a Short Ratio of 2.79, compared to 1759190400 on 1320006. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1202810 and a Short% of Float of 2.8900001.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.99 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.91.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $101.24M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $110.4M to a low estimate of $97.4M. As of . The current estimate, Nexxen International Ltd’s year-ago sales were $112.28MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.44M. There is a high estimate of $82.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.55M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEXN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $374.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $352.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $360.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $365.48MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $394.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $414.8M and the low estimate is $373.92M.

