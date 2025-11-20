Market Resilience: Nixxy Inc (NIXX) Finishes Weak at 1.11, Down -0.89

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

Nixxy Inc (NASDAQ: NIXX) closed the day trading at $1.11 down -0.89% from the previous closing price of $1.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.98 million shares were traded. NIXX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.01.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NIXX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.23 and its Current Ratio is at 0.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts' ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock's future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on December 09, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 ’25 when Jennings Miles L bought 49,782 shares for $1.58 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NIXX now has a Market Capitalization of 23124976 and an Enterprise Value of 24704930. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.634 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.715.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NIXX is 1.46, which has changed by -0.6151203 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NIXX has reached a high of $6.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -28.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.18%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NIXX traded about 341.32K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NIXX traded about 473610 shares per day. A total of 24.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.66M. Insiders hold about 8.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.87% stake in the company. Shares short for NIXX as of 1761868800 were 529893 with a Short Ratio of 1.55, compared to 1759190400 on 333681. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 529893 and a Short% of Float of 2.9000001.