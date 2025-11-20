Market Resilience: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Finishes Weak at 4.01, Down -1.35

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) closed the day trading at $4.01 down -1.35% from the previous closing price of $4.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.19 million shares were traded. SFIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.185 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.975.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SFIX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.24 and its Current Ratio is at 1.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 20 ’25 when O’Connor Casey sold 50,000 shares for $4.41 per share. The transaction valued at 220,505 led to the insider holds 431,441 shares of the business.

O’Connor Casey bought 50,000 shares of SFIX for $220,503 on Oct 20 ’25. On Sep 19 ’25, another insider, Bacos Anthony, who serves as the Chief Prod/Technology Officer of the company, sold 90,000 shares for $5.61 each. As a result, the insider received 505,233 and left with 799,966 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFIX now has a Market Capitalization of 537366976 and an Enterprise Value of 386552416. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.305 whereas that against EBITDA is -40.464.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SFIX is 2.20, which has changed by -0.03333336 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SFIX has reached a high of $6.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.83%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SFIX traded about 2.68M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SFIX traded about 2020030 shares per day. A total of 116.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.08M. Insiders hold about 17.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SFIX as of 1761868800 were 15928312 with a Short Ratio of 5.95, compared to 1759190400 on 13631906. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15928312 and a Short% of Float of 16.73.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 2.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.01 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $335.74M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $338M to a low estimate of $334.96M. As of . The current estimate, Stitch Fix Inc’s year-ago sales were $318.82MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $301.99M. There is a high estimate of $324M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $258.97M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.27BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.38B and the low estimate is $1.29B.