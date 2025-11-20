Market Update: BGC Group Inc (BGC) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $8.55

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ: BGC) closed at $8.55 down -1.95% from its previous closing price of $8.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.57 million shares were traded. BGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.5.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BGC Group Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.48 and its Current Ratio is at 1.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on February 25, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 ’25 when CF GROUP MANAGEMENT INC bought 8,973,721 shares for $9.21 per share. The transaction valued at 82,631,818 led to the insider holds 102,314,198 shares of the business.

CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P. bought 8,973,721 shares of BGC for $82,631,818 on Oct 06 ’25. The Director now owns 102,314,198 shares after completing the transaction at $9.21 per share. On Oct 06 ’25, another insider, LUTNICK HOWARD W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,973,721 shares for $9.21 each. As a result, the insider received 82,631,818 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BGC now has a Market Capitalization of 4061693440 and an Enterprise Value of 5265951744. As of this moment, BGC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.994.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BGC is 1.05, which has changed by -0.14173228 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BGC has reached a high of $10.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.69%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BGC has traded an average of 2.75M shares per day and 3189660 over the past ten days. A total of 365.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 358.11M. Insiders hold about 24.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.19% stake in the company. Shares short for BGC as of 1761868800 were 13058797 with a Short Ratio of 4.76, compared to 1759190400 on 11912946. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13058797 and a Short% of Float of 4.24.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BGC is 0.08, from 0.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0091743115. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.04. . The current Payout Ratio is 27.66% for BGC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-20 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-26. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2018-12-03 when the company split stock in a 1555:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 2.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of BGC Group Inc (BGC).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.17 and $1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.17. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.37 and $1.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $746.95M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $748.49M to a low estimate of $745.4M. As of . The current estimate, BGC Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $572.33MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $855.37M. There is a high estimate of $880.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $829.94M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.26BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3B and the low estimate is $3.23B.