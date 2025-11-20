Market Update: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $185.64

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP) closed at $185.64 down -2.65% from its previous closing price of $190.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. CHKP stock price reached its highest trading level at $190.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $185.055.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.19 and its Current Ratio is at 1.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on October 29, 2025, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $240 from $215 previously.

On October 06, 2025, Scotiabank Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Sector Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $205.

On April 23, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $215.Roth Capital initiated its Neutral rating on April 23, 2025, with a $215 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 ’25 when SHWED GIL bought 66,467 shares for $191.82 per share.

SHWED GIL bought 1,300,000 shares of CHKP for $286,000,000 on Jul 28 ’25. On Jul 22 ’25, another insider, Dor Dorit, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 851 shares for $222.64 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHKP now has a Market Capitalization of 20117532672 and an Enterprise Value of 18468737024. As of this moment, Check’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.881 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.036.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CHKP is 0.61, which has changed by 0.047859788 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CHKP has reached a high of $234.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $170.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.74%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CHKP has traded an average of 787.84K shares per day and 624770 over the past ten days. A total of 108.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.49M. Insiders hold about 22.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.81% stake in the company. Shares short for CHKP as of 1761868800 were 3659599 with a Short Ratio of 4.65, compared to 1759190400 on 3127237. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3659599 and a Short% of Float of 4.46.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 34.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.38, with high estimates of $2.56 and low estimates of $2.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.31 and $11.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.27. EPS for the following year is $10.56, with 37.0 analysts recommending between $11.3 and $9.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 32 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $746.03M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $759M to a low estimate of $735.58M. As of . The current estimate, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd’s year-ago sales were $703.7MFor the next quarter, 32 analysts are estimating revenue of $676.99M. There is a high estimate of $687.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $671.9M.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHKP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.56BBased on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.95B and the low estimate is $2.86B.