Market Update: Conmed Corp (CNMD) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $40.51

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, Conmed Corp (NYSE: CNMD) closed at $40.51 down -3.18% from its previous closing price of $41.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. CNMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.25.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Conmed Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.95 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

On April 28, 2025, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $55.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on February 06, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 06 ’25 when Garner Todd W sold 3,500 shares for $43.00 per share. The transaction valued at 150,500 led to the insider holds 1,836 shares of the business.

Garner Todd W bought 3,500 shares of CNMD for $150,500 on Nov 06 ’25. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, Farkas Charles, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $53.52 each. As a result, the insider received 107,049 and left with 14,859 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNMD now has a Market Capitalization of 1254511744 and an Enterprise Value of 2069335808. As of this moment, Conmed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.536 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.162.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNMD is 0.98, which has changed by -0.40811998 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNMD has reached a high of $78.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.18%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNMD has traded an average of 393.84K shares per day and 513620 over the past ten days. A total of 30.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.08M. Insiders hold about 2.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.69% stake in the company. Shares short for CNMD as of 1761868800 were 2295080 with a Short Ratio of 5.83, compared to 1759190400 on 2071842. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2295080 and a Short% of Float of 10.12.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CNMD is 0.80, from 0.8 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.019120459. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.91. . The current Payout Ratio is 18.82% for CNMD, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2001-09-10 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Conmed Corp (CNMD) is currently under the scrutiny of 6.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.51 and $4.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.5. EPS for the following year is $4.79, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $4.95 and $4.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $366.82M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $368.5M to a low estimate of $365.94M. As of . The current estimate, Conmed Corp’s year-ago sales were $345.94MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $339.17M. There is a high estimate of $342.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $335.98M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.31BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.45B and the low estimate is $1.43B.