Market Update: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Sees Positive Movement%, Closing at $54.76

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) closed at $54.76 up 2.87% from its previous closing price of $53.23. In other words, the price has increased by $2.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.51 million shares were traded. JEF stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Jefferies Financial Group Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.56 and its Current Ratio is at 1.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

On October 03, 2025, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $69.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on April 07, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $41.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JEF now has a Market Capitalization of 11295907840 and an Enterprise Value of -6974115840. As of this moment, Jefferies’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.964.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JEF is 1.51, which has changed by -0.3066302 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JEF has reached a high of $82.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.56%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JEF has traded an average of 2.46M shares per day and 2007260 over the past ten days. A total of 206.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.85M. Insiders hold about 20.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.31% stake in the company. Shares short for JEF as of 1761868800 were 4602408 with a Short Ratio of 1.87, compared to 1759190400 on 4477842. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4602408 and a Short% of Float of 2.5999999.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for JEF is 1.60, from 1.55 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.029118918. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.76. . The current Payout Ratio is 43.67% for JEF, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-17 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-17. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2023-01-17 when the company split stock in a 1046:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) is currently attracting attention from 4.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.12 and $2.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.0. EPS for the following year is $4.0, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $4.63 and $2.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.04B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.07B to a low estimate of $2.01B. As of . The current estimate, Jefferies Financial Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.96BFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.13B. There is a high estimate of $2.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.13B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JEF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.03BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.66B and the low estimate is $6.88B.