Market Update: Western Digital Corp (WDC) Sees Positive Movement%, Closing at $153.97

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) closed at $153.97 up 0.73% from its previous closing price of $152.86. In other words, the price has increased by $0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.45 million shares were traded. WDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $156.6358 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $150.08.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Western Digital Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.94 and its Current Ratio is at 1.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on October 31, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $200 from $90 previously.

On October 21, 2025, BofA Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $141 to $145.

Rosenblatt reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on September 29, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $90 to $125.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 05 ’25 when Cole Martin I sold 10,000 shares for $161.32 per share. The transaction valued at 1,613,212 led to the insider holds 39,504 shares of the business.

Tan Irving sold 20,000 shares of WDC for $3,013,784 on Nov 03 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 645,467 shares after completing the transaction at $150.69 per share. On Nov 05 ’25, another insider, Martin I Cole, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 16,000 shares for $152.18 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WDC now has a Market Capitalization of 52780228608. As of this moment, Western’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.94.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WDC is 1.81, which has changed by 2.0697296 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WDC has reached a high of $178.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.08%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WDC has traded an average of 9.51M shares per day and 9617590 over the past ten days. A total of 342.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 338.86M. Insiders hold about 0.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.32% stake in the company. Shares short for WDC as of 1761868800 were 31956205 with a Short Ratio of 3.36, compared to 1759190400 on 36849266. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 31956205 and a Short% of Float of 10.560001.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WDC is 0.20, from 0.2 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0013083868. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.23. . The current Payout Ratio is 2.07% for WDC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-04 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-04. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2025-02-24 when the company split stock in a 1323:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Western Digital Corp (WDC) is currently in progress, with 21.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.89, with high estimates of $2.1 and low estimates of $1.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.41 and $7.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.67. EPS for the following year is $9.39, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $11.45 and $7.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.91B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.98B to a low estimate of $2.89B. As of . The current estimate, Western Digital Corp’s year-ago sales were $4.29BFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.91B. There is a high estimate of $3.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.79B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.52BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.05B and the low estimate is $11.72B.