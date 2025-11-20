Market Watch: EON Resources Inc (EONR)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $0.44

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, EON Resources Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.44, down -11.40% from its previous closing price of $0.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.73 million shares were traded. EONR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5042 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.44.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EONR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.35 and its Current Ratio is at 0.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Salvucci Joseph V Sr bought 100,000 shares for $0.38 per share. The transaction valued at 37,530 led to the insider holds 1,929,121 shares of the business.

Salvucci Joseph V Jr bought 156,000 shares of EONR for $59,576 on Sep 15 ’25. The Director now owns 317,784 shares after completing the transaction at $0.38 per share. On Sep 15 ’25, another insider, Caravaggio Dante, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,614 and bolstered with 574,440 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EONR now has a Market Capitalization of 19448738 and an Enterprise Value of 24418486. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.365 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.595.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EONR is -0.84, which has changed by -0.501 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EONR has reached a high of $1.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.79%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EONR traded 2.68M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1516160 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.18M. Insiders hold about 21.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.98% stake in the company. Shares short for EONR as of 1761868800 were 2357709 with a Short Ratio of 0.88, compared to 1759190400 on 1391180. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2357709 and a Short% of Float of 5.74.