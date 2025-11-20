Market Watch: Etoro Group Ltd (ETOR)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $38.31

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Etoro Group Ltd’s stock clocked out at $38.31, down -2.30% from its previous closing price of $39.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.87 million shares were traded. ETOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.41.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ETOR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.63 and its Current Ratio is at 4.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On November 11, 2025, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $45.

On October 13, 2025, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $66.Compass Point initiated its Buy rating on October 13, 2025, with a $66 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETOR now has a Market Capitalization of 3206700032 and an Enterprise Value of 2277048576. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.145.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETOR has reached a high of $79.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.05%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ETOR traded 1.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2483990 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.35M. Insiders hold about 60.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.63% stake in the company. Shares short for ETOR as of 1761868800 were 2632368 with a Short Ratio of 2.42, compared to 1759190400 on 1771206.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.74 and $2.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.41. EPS for the following year is $2.64, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $3.16 and $2.06.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $230.06M. There is a high estimate of $245.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $196.5M.

Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $949.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $827.5M.