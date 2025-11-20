Market Watch Highlights: ESAB Corp (ESAB) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 104.95

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, ESAB Corp’s stock clocked out at $104.95, down -1.95% from its previous closing price of $107.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. ESAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.695 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.5.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ESAB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.24 and its Current Ratio is at 1.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Roth Capital on September 05, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

On August 22, 2025, Loop Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $140.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $141.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when Vinnakota Rajiv sold 2,783 shares for $114.50 per share. The transaction valued at 318,654 led to the insider holds 8,742 shares of the business.

Vinnakota Rajiv bought 2,783 shares of ESAB for $318,654 on Nov 11 ’25. On Oct 28 ’25, another insider, Lukens Eleanor, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 1,824 shares for $122.02 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESAB now has a Market Capitalization of 6371615744 and an Enterprise Value of 7666513920. As of this moment, ESAB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.746 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.163.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ESAB is 1.22, which has changed by -0.14681971 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ESAB has reached a high of $135.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.30%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ESAB traded 482.62K shares on average per day over the past three months and 440710 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.81M. Insiders hold about 6.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.23% stake in the company. Shares short for ESAB as of 1761868800 were 1450090 with a Short Ratio of 3.00, compared to 1759190400 on 1072187. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1450090 and a Short% of Float of 3.64.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of ESAB Corp (ESAB) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 10.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.44, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.33 and $5.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.29. EPS for the following year is $5.96, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $6.5 and $5.7.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $707.71M. It ranges from a high estimate of $715M to a low estimate of $699M. As of . The current estimate, ESAB Corp’s year-ago sales were $670.8MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $723.46M. There is a high estimate of $745.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $700M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.59BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.09B and the low estimate is $2.89B.