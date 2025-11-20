Market Watch Highlights: Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) Ends on an% Upturn Note at 3.75

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $3.75, up 0.54% from its previous closing price of $3.73. In other words, the price has increased by $0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.4 million shares were traded. ULCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8455 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6887.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ULCC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.36 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 ’25 when Clerc Alexandre sold 3,800 shares for $5.33 per share. The transaction valued at 20,260 led to the insider holds 2,627 shares of the business.

Diamond Howard sold 35,401 shares of ULCC for $194,706 on Sep 05 ’25. The EVP, Legal & Corporate Affairs now owns 74,195 shares after completing the transaction at $5.50 per share. On Sep 09 ’25, another insider, Alexandre Clerc, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,800 shares for $5.33 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ULCC now has a Market Capitalization of 855860864 and an Enterprise Value of 5324566016. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.428 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.939.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ULCC is 2.55, which has changed by -0.32792795 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ULCC has reached a high of $10.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.44%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ULCC traded 3.93M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3701820 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 228.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.69M. Insiders hold about 63.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.97% stake in the company. Shares short for ULCC as of 1761868800 were 27225107 with a Short Ratio of 6.92, compared to 1759190400 on 24210058. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27225107 and a Short% of Float of 48.229998.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) is currently in the spotlight, with 10.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.72. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $0.45 and -$0.56.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $986.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $953M. As of . The current estimate, Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $973.37M. There is a high estimate of $1.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $947M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ULCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.77BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.61B and the low estimate is $4.08B.