Market Watch Highlights: J-Star Holding Co Ltd (YMAT) Ends on an% Upturn Note at 0.83

As of close of business last night, J-Star Holding Co Ltd’s stock clocked out at $0.83, up 0.43% from its previous closing price of $0.82. In other words, the price has increased by $0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.71 million shares were traded. YMAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9706 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of YMAT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.02 and its Current Ratio is at 1.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YMAT now has a Market Capitalization of 14205801 and an Enterprise Value of 22570756. As of this moment, J-Star’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.285 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.853.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YMAT has reached a high of $6.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -59.67%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that YMAT traded 1.03M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1377520 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.65M. Insiders hold about 78.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.49% stake in the company. Shares short for YMAT as of 1761868800 were 106597 with a Short Ratio of 0.10, compared to 1759190400 on 36096. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 106597 and a Short% of Float of 2.92.