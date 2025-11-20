Market Watch Highlights: Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Ends on an% Upturn Note at 2.53

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Zevia PBC’s stock clocked out at $2.53, up 1.20% from its previous closing price of $2.5. In other words, the price has increased by $1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. ZVIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZVIA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.68 and its Current Ratio is at 2.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On July 25, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $4.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 25, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Spence Padraic L. sold 200,000 shares for $2.64 per share. The transaction valued at 528,780 led to the insider holds 1,595,417 shares of the business.

Spence Padraic L. bought 200,000 shares of ZVIA for $528,783 on Nov 10 ’25. On Sep 30 ’25, another insider, Caisse de depot et placement d, who serves as the Board member of the company, bought 2,971,664 shares for $2.73 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZVIA now has a Market Capitalization of 170315920 and an Enterprise Value of 129842592. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.797 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.55.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZVIA is 0.83, which has changed by 0.21951222 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZVIA has reached a high of $4.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.59%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZVIA traded 791.19K shares on average per day over the past three months and 874300 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.36M. Insiders hold about 25.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.13% stake in the company. Shares short for ZVIA as of 1761868800 were 1565818 with a Short Ratio of 1.98, compared to 1759190400 on 1791591. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1565818 and a Short% of Float of 3.88.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Zevia PBC (ZVIA) is underway, with the input of 3.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $40.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.6M to a low estimate of $39.26M. As of . The current estimate, Zevia PBC’s year-ago sales were $39.46MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.48M. There is a high estimate of $41.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39.82M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZVIA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $164M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $162.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $163.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $155.05MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $174.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $178M and the low estimate is $172.2M.