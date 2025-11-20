Market Watch: Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $22.53

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

As of close of business last night, Privia Health Group Inc’s stock clocked out at $22.53, down -2.59% from its previous closing price of $23.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.77 million shares were traded. PRVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.285 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.44.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PRVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.67 and its Current Ratio is at 1.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on November 13, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 ’25 when Mehrotra Parth sold 15,909 shares for $24.52 per share. The transaction valued at 390,089 led to the insider holds 407,234 shares of the business.

Mehrotra Parth sold 13,773 shares of PRVA for $344,187 on May 12 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 423,143 shares after completing the transaction at $24.99 per share. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Mountcastle David, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,322 shares for $24.99 each. As a result, the insider received 83,017 and left with 172,909 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRVA now has a Market Capitalization of 2771224576 and an Enterprise Value of 2389744384. As of this moment, Privia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 158.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 61.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 64.091.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRVA is 0.84, which has changed by 0.097248554 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRVA has reached a high of $26.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.33%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PRVA traded 837.88K shares on average per day over the past three months and 968970 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 122.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.19M. Insiders hold about 11.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.86% stake in the company. Shares short for PRVA as of 1761868800 were 3395452 with a Short Ratio of 4.05, compared to 1759190400 on 3872515. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3395452 and a Short% of Float of 4.97.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) is a result of the insights provided by 10.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.94. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $514.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $552.1M to a low estimate of $490.24M. As of . The current estimate, Privia Health Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $460.9MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $543.79M. There is a high estimate of $572.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $516M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.74BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.38B and the low estimate is $2.14B.