Market Watch: Trimble Inc (TRMB)’s Noteworthy Gain%, Closing at $75.76

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Trimble Inc’s stock clocked out at $75.76, up 0.45% from its previous closing price of $75.42. In other words, the price has increased by $0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.9 million shares were traded. TRMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.255.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TRMB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 77.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.86 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

On October 08, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $100.

On October 03, 2025, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $95.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on October 03, 2025, with a $95 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when SCHWARTZ MARK DAVID sold 1,672 shares for $76.83 per share. The transaction valued at 128,460 led to the insider holds 19,509 shares of the business.

SCHWARTZ MARK DAVID bought 1,672 shares of TRMB for $128,460 on Nov 17 ’25. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, PAINTER ROBERT G, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $79.50 each. As a result, the insider received 596,250 and left with 84,879 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRMB now has a Market Capitalization of 18028537856 and an Enterprise Value of 19183992832. As of this moment, Trimble’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.328 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.658.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRMB is 1.60, which has changed by 0.05585885 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRMB has reached a high of $87.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.56%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TRMB traded 1.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1386500 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 237.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 237.01M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.13% stake in the company. Shares short for TRMB as of 1761868800 were 5089211 with a Short Ratio of 3.77, compared to 1759190400 on 6193357. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5089211 and a Short% of Float of 2.4500001.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Trimble Inc (TRMB) is currently being evaluated by 12.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.1 and $3.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.09. EPS for the following year is $3.45, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $3.58 and $3.3.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $948.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $963M to a low estimate of $936M. As of . The current estimate, Trimble Inc’s year-ago sales were $983.4MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $892.28M. There is a high estimate of $923M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $847.32M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.68BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4B and the low estimate is $3.76B.