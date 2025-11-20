Market Watch: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)’s Noteworthy Gain%, Closing at $14.55

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, TripAdvisor Inc’s stock clocked out at $14.55, up 0.52% from its previous closing price of $14.47. In other words, the price has increased by $0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.7 million shares were traded. TRIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.39.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TRIP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.33 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

On September 30, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $14.

On July 14, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $19.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on July 14, 2025, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Ambeskovic Almir sold 2,094 shares for $14.71 per share. The transaction valued at 30,805 led to the insider holds 20,904 shares of the business.

Certares LTRIP LLC bought 2,636,632 shares of TRIP for $40,762,331 on Nov 12 ’25. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, Certares LTRIP LLC, who serves as the Other of the company, bought 1,629,219 shares for $15.33 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRIP now has a Market Capitalization of 1700431744 and an Enterprise Value of 1739431808. As of this moment, TripAdvisor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.416.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRIP is 1.03, which has changed by 0.07583642 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRIP has reached a high of $20.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.90%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TRIP traded 2.49M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3524690 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.14M. Insiders hold about 6.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.78% stake in the company. Shares short for TRIP as of 1761868800 were 24530549 with a Short Ratio of 9.84, compared to 1759190400 on 24421371. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24530549 and a Short% of Float of 27.889999999999997.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 12.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.49 and $1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $3.77 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $412.41M. It ranges from a high estimate of $420.46M to a low estimate of $409M. As of . The current estimate, TripAdvisor Inc’s year-ago sales were $411MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $408.67M. There is a high estimate of $428.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $400M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.83BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.11B and the low estimate is $1.92B.

