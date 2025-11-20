Metric Analysis: BILL Holdings Inc (BILL)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL) closed at $48.52 up 0.04% from its previous closing price of $48.5. In other words, the price has increased by $0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.01 million shares were traded. BILL stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.39.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BILL Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.67 and its Current Ratio is at 1.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on November 07, 2025, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $54 from $56 previously.

On October 23, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $71.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 19, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $63.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 ’25 when RAJESH AJI bought 7,812 shares for $50.41 per share.

STEPHEN FISHER bought 7,396 shares of BILL for $352,937 on Nov 10 ’25. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, Cota Germaine, who serves as the SVP, FINANCE & ACCOUNTING of the company, sold 1,721 shares for $45.22 each. As a result, the insider received 77,824 and left with 10,085 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BILL now has a Market Capitalization of 4870381568 and an Enterprise Value of 4466352128. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.978 whereas that against EBITDA is -408.969.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BILL is 1.35, which has changed by -0.46099132 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BILL has reached a high of $100.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.35%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BILL has traded an average of 3.62M shares per day and 3224620 over the past ten days. A total of 101.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.69M. Insiders hold about 11.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BILL as of 1761868800 were 14279619 with a Short Ratio of 3.95, compared to 1759190400 on 12354939. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14279619 and a Short% of Float of 18.5.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.32 and $2.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.22. EPS for the following year is $2.51, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $2.82 and $2.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $399.41M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $404.18M to a low estimate of $394.64M. As of . The current estimate, BILL Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $362.55MFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $395.76M. There is a high estimate of $402.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $391.44M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.96B and the low estimate is $1.76B.