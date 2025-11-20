Metric Analysis: SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.29 million shares were traded. SXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SunCoke Energy Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.17 and its Current Ratio is at 2.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on August 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when Hardesty Phillip Michael bought 12,000 shares for $6.64 per share. The transaction valued at 79,631 led to the insider holds 262,683 shares of the business.

Della Ratta Ralph M Jr bought 7,288 shares of SXC for $49,996 on Nov 06 ’25. The Director now owns 86,293 shares after completing the transaction at $6.86 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SXC now has a Market Capitalization of 539319296 and an Enterprise Value of 1197719296. As of this moment, SunCoke’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.326.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SXC is 0.98, which has changed by -0.49524564 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SXC has reached a high of $12.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.14%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SXC has traded an average of 999.22K shares per day and 1428900 over the past ten days. A total of 84.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.83M. Insiders hold about 0.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.32% stake in the company. Shares short for SXC as of 1761868800 were 4594371 with a Short Ratio of 4.60, compared to 1759190400 on 4211129. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4594371 and a Short% of Float of 6.6199996.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SXC is 0.48, from 0.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.07535322. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.01.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) is currently being evaluated by a team of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $437.45M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $441M to a low estimate of $433.9M. As of . The current estimate, SunCoke Energy Inc’s year-ago sales were $486M

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.94BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.22B and the low estimate is $1.56B.