Metric Analysis: Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

In the latest session, Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRVI) closed at $11.04 down -2.39% from its previous closing price of $11.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.9 million shares were traded. TRVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.415 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.782.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Trevi Therapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.93 and its Current Ratio is at 21.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Leerink Partners on November 13, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On August 21, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $18.

On July 01, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on July 01, 2025, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 07 ’25 when Delfini Lisa bought 108,650 shares for $9.50 per share.

Delfini Lisa bought 40,000 shares of TRVI for $386,716 on Oct 03 ’25. On Aug 27 ’25, another insider, Delfini Lisa, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 312,855 shares for $8.09 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRVI now has a Market Capitalization of 1415660672 and an Enterprise Value of 1221556736.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRVI is 0.86, which has changed by 3.142857 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRVI has reached a high of $12.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.49%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TRVI has traded an average of 2.17M shares per day and 1722230 over the past ten days. A total of 128.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.68M. Insiders hold about 32.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.21% stake in the company. Shares short for TRVI as of 1761868800 were 15623820 with a Short Ratio of 7.21, compared to 1759190400 on 14825735. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15623820 and a Short% of Float of 14.87.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 7.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 8.0 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.66.