Metric Analysis: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) closed at $497.41 down -1.96% from its previous closing price of $507.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. ULTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $510.125 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $493.0.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ulta Beauty Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 91.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 ’25 when Oyibo Paula M bought 690 shares for $534.81 per share.

Oyibo Paula M bought 1,525 shares of ULTA for $791,994 on Sep 11 ’25. On Sep 04 ’25, another insider, Smith Mike C., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $528.43 each. As a result, the insider received 264,215 and left with 2,263 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ULTA now has a Market Capitalization of 22356396032 and an Enterprise Value of 24348133376. As of this moment, Ulta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.089 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.081.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ULTA is 0.87, which has changed by 0.49763858 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ULTA has reached a high of $572.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $309.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.04%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ULTA has traded an average of 652.00K shares per day and 484740 over the past ten days. A total of 44.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.73M. Insiders hold about 0.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ULTA as of 1761868800 were 2261151 with a Short Ratio of 3.47, compared to 1759190400 on 1829744. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2261151 and a Short% of Float of 6.6000000000000005.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) is currently in the spotlight, with 19.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.47, with high estimates of $8.13 and low estimates of $6.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.89 and $23.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.5. EPS for the following year is $26.99, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $29.5 and $24.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.7B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.74B to a low estimate of $2.64B. As of . The current estimate, Ulta Beauty Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.53BFor the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.71B. There is a high estimate of $3.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.64B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ULTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.3BBased on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.9B and the low estimate is $12.22B.