Metric Analysis: United Parks & Resorts Inc (PRKS)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, United Parks & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PRKS) closed at $30.94 down -5.58% from its previous closing price of $32.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.32 million shares were traded. PRKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of United Parks & Resorts Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.95 and its Current Ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on March 14, 2025, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On August 08, 2024, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $63 to $53.

On April 04, 2024, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $73.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on April 04, 2024, with a $73 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Taylor George Anthony bought 26,414 shares for $51.39 per share.

Finazzo Christopher L. sold 9,598 shares of PRKS for $414,442 on Jun 10 ’25. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 119,776 shares after completing the transaction at $43.18 per share. On Jun 10 ’25, another insider, Surrett Byron, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 965 shares for $42.58 each. As a result, the insider received 41,090 and left with 19,356 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRKS now has a Market Capitalization of 1702461568 and an Enterprise Value of 3856652800. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.305 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.695.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRKS is 1.39, which has changed by -0.42346936 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRKS has reached a high of $60.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -35.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.38%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRKS has traded an average of 1.08M shares per day and 2097880 over the past ten days. A total of 54.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.40M. Insiders hold about 2.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 129.13% stake in the company. Shares short for PRKS as of 1761868800 were 5749986 with a Short Ratio of 5.34, compared to 1759190400 on 5769718. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5749986 and a Short% of Float of 21.440001.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of United Parks & Resorts Inc (PRKS) is underway, with the input of 1.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.5 and $3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.5. EPS for the following year is $4.69, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $5.32 and $3.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $378.81M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $388M to a low estimate of $366.1M. As of . The current estimate, United Parks & Resorts Inc’s year-ago sales were $384.38MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $286.07M. There is a high estimate of $294M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $280.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.78B and the low estimate is $1.66B.