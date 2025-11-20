Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Ares Management Corp (ARES) Through its Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $142.69 in the prior trading day, Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES) closed at $145.17, up 1.74%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.38 million shares were traded. ARES stock price reached its highest trading level at $145.535 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $140.41.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARES by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.84.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 01 ’25 when Sagati Aghili Naseem sold 21,000 shares for $155.97 per share. The transaction valued at 3,275,370 led to the insider holds 255,397 shares of the business.

NASEEM SAGATI AGHILI bought 21,000 shares of ARES for $3,357,690 on Oct 01 ’25. On Sep 10 ’25, another insider, Sagati Aghili Naseem, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 21,000 shares for $178.40 each. As a result, the insider received 3,746,321 and left with 276,397 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARES now has a Market Capitalization of 47561265152 and an Enterprise Value of 48832167936. As of this moment, Ares’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.118 whereas that against EBITDA is 36.926.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARES is 1.54, which has changed by -0.18467516 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARES has reached a high of $200.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.86%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1748450 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 216.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.60M. Insiders hold about 5.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.71% stake in the company. Shares short for ARES as of 1761868800 were 6191029 with a Short Ratio of 3.25, compared to 1759190400 on 7276985. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6191029 and a Short% of Float of 3.0.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ARES’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.29, compared to 4.29 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.030065175. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.69.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.39, with high estimates of $1.58 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.31 and $4.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.05. EPS for the following year is $6.49, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $7.25 and $6.1.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.27B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.4B to a low estimate of $1.17B. As of . The current estimate, Ares Management Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.06BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.13B. There is a high estimate of $1.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.09B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.49BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.03B and the low estimate is $4.85B.