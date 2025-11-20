Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Cars.com (CARS) Through its Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

After finishing at $11.34 in the prior trading day, Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) closed at $10.95, down -3.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.71 million shares were traded. CARS stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CARS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.82 and its Current Ratio is at 1.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

On August 09, 2024, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $19.

On September 15, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on September 15, 2023, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when Crawford Matthew B. sold 15,000 shares for $11.77 per share. The transaction valued at 176,550 led to the insider holds 98,461 shares of the business.

Crawford Matthew B. bought 15,000 shares of CARS for $175,861 on Aug 08 ’25. On May 09 ’25, another insider, Vetter Thomas Alex, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 27,870 shares for $10.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 299,558 and bolstered with 844,897 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CARS now has a Market Capitalization of 672828160 and an Enterprise Value of 1070224256. As of this moment, Cars.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.487 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.75.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CARS is 1.41, which has changed by -0.3860314 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CARS has reached a high of $20.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.81%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 851.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1033420 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 60.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.74M. Insiders hold about 10.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.24% stake in the company. Shares short for CARS as of 1761868800 were 6212506 with a Short Ratio of 7.30, compared to 1759190400 on 6762598. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6212506 and a Short% of Float of 18.059998999999998.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 3.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Cars.com (CARS).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.77. EPS for the following year is $2.25, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $2.48 and $2.02.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $182.87M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $183.3M to a low estimate of $182M. As of . The current estimate, Cars.com’s year-ago sales were $180.43MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $184.28M. There is a high estimate of $185M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $183.68M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $722.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $721.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $722.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $719.15MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $744.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $748.75M and the low estimate is $738.6M.