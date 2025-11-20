Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) Through its Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $122.54 in the prior trading day, Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CVLT) closed at $119.5, down -2.48%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.97 million shares were traded. CVLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $122.805 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $117.81.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CVLT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.53 and its Current Ratio is at 2.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.29.

On October 27, 2025, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $215.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on October 13, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $200.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 ’25 when GARY D MERRILL bought 1,845 shares for $122.40 per share.

SANJAY MIRCHANDANI bought 13,109 shares of CVLT for $1,588,120 on Nov 19 ’25. On Nov 18 ’25, another insider, SANJAY MIRCHANDANI, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 7,833 shares for $123.71 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVLT now has a Market Capitalization of 5312929280 and an Enterprise Value of 5115509248. As of this moment, Commvault’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 67.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.668 whereas that against EBITDA is 52.418.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CVLT is 0.63, which has changed by -0.28209037 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CVLT has reached a high of $200.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $121.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.80%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 798.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 821050 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 44.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.42M. Insiders hold about 1.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.09% stake in the company. Shares short for CVLT as of 1761868800 were 2771239 with a Short Ratio of 3.47, compared to 1759190400 on 2612465. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2771239 and a Short% of Float of 8.53.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) is currently attracting attention from 11.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.0, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.04 and $3.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.91. EPS for the following year is $4.53, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $4.88 and $4.27.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $299.07M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $299.4M to a low estimate of $298.6M. As of . The current estimate, Commvault Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $262.63MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $306.35M. There is a high estimate of $307.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $305.2M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $995.62MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.27B.