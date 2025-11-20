Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Crane Co (CR) Through its Ratios

Kiel Thompson

Business

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $179.49 in the prior trading day, Crane Co (NYSE: CR) closed at $179.18, down -0.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. CR stock price reached its highest trading level at $182.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $178.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.26 and its Current Ratio is at 3.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 ’25 when Alcala Alejandro sold 20,791 shares for $192.74 per share. The transaction valued at 4,007,222 led to the insider holds 33,526 shares of the business.

Alcala Alejandro bought 20,791 shares of CR for $4,007,262 on Aug 25 ’25. On Aug 20 ’25, another insider, Maue Richard A, who serves as the Exec. V.P & CFO of the company, sold 20,240 shares for $190.25 each. As a result, the insider received 3,850,678 and left with 63,083 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CR now has a Market Capitalization of 10320209920 and an Enterprise Value of 9947809792. As of this moment, Crane’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.386 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.702.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CR is 1.26, which has changed by -0.020037115 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CR has reached a high of $203.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $127.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.98%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 301.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 241170 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 57.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.04M. Insiders hold about 0.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.24% stake in the company. Shares short for CR as of 1761868800 were 557193 with a Short Ratio of 1.85, compared to 1759190400 on 509710. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 557193 and a Short% of Float of 1.13.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.895, compared to 0.90 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00498635. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.32.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Crane Co (CR) is currently in progress, with 6.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.48, with high estimates of $1.48 and low estimates of $1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.0 and $5.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.92. EPS for the following year is $6.6, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $6.88 and $6.4.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $570.91M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $576.74M to a low estimate of $565.75M. As of . The current estimate, Crane Co’s year-ago sales were $544.1MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $631.44M. There is a high estimate of $675.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $587.1M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.13BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.84B and the low estimate is $2.43B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.