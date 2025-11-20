Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Crane Co (CR) Through its Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $179.49 in the prior trading day, Crane Co (NYSE: CR) closed at $179.18, down -0.17%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. CR stock price reached its highest trading level at $182.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $178.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.26 and its Current Ratio is at 3.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 ’25 when Alcala Alejandro sold 20,791 shares for $192.74 per share. The transaction valued at 4,007,222 led to the insider holds 33,526 shares of the business.

Alcala Alejandro bought 20,791 shares of CR for $4,007,262 on Aug 25 ’25. On Aug 20 ’25, another insider, Maue Richard A, who serves as the Exec. V.P & CFO of the company, sold 20,240 shares for $190.25 each. As a result, the insider received 3,850,678 and left with 63,083 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CR now has a Market Capitalization of 10320209920 and an Enterprise Value of 9947809792. As of this moment, Crane’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.386 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.702.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CR is 1.26, which has changed by -0.020037115 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CR has reached a high of $203.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $127.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.98%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 301.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 241170 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 57.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.04M. Insiders hold about 0.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.24% stake in the company. Shares short for CR as of 1761868800 were 557193 with a Short Ratio of 1.85, compared to 1759190400 on 509710. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 557193 and a Short% of Float of 1.13.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.895, compared to 0.90 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00498635. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.32.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Crane Co (CR) is currently in progress, with 6.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.48, with high estimates of $1.48 and low estimates of $1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.0 and $5.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.92. EPS for the following year is $6.6, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $6.88 and $6.4.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $570.91M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $576.74M to a low estimate of $565.75M. As of . The current estimate, Crane Co’s year-ago sales were $544.1MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $631.44M. There is a high estimate of $675.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $587.1M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.13BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.84B and the low estimate is $2.43B.