Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Equinix Inc (EQIX) Through its Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $779.17 in the prior trading day, Equinix Inc (NASDAQ: EQIX) closed at $765.08, down -1.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. EQIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $774.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $755.43.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EQIX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.62 and its Current Ratio is at 1.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on October 16, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $950.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Meyers Charles J sold 5,087 shares for $778.47 per share. The transaction valued at 3,960,071 led to the insider holds 10,426 shares of the business.

PAISLEY CHRISTOPHER B sold 50 shares of EQIX for $38,879 on Nov 18 ’25. The Director now owns 17,782 shares after completing the transaction at $777.58 per share. On Nov 18 ’25, another insider, PAISLEY CHRISTOPHER B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 50 shares for $777.58 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQIX now has a Market Capitalization of 75120205824 and an Enterprise Value of 94048206848. As of this moment, Equinix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 70.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 51.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.362 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.115.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EQIX is 1.04, which has changed by -0.1563772 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EQIX has reached a high of $994.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $701.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.49%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 474.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 502230 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 98.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.69M. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.78% stake in the company. Shares short for EQIX as of 1761868800 were 1775941 with a Short Ratio of 3.74, compared to 1759190400 on 1884950. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1775941 and a Short% of Float of 2.07.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EQIX’s forward annual dividend rate was 18.33, compared to 18.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.023667494. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.79. . The current Payout Ratio is 200.36% for EQIX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-19 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-19. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2002-12-31 when the company split stock in a 1:32 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Equinix Inc (EQIX) is currently under the scrutiny of 7.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.56, with high estimates of $4.24 and low estimates of $2.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.3 and $14.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.09. EPS for the following year is $15.2, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $17.14 and $9.84.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $2.46B in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.49B to a low estimate of $2.42B. As of . The current estimate, Equinix Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.26BFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.47B. There is a high estimate of $2.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.44B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.75BBased on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.35B and the low estimate is $9.88B.