New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC)’s Day in Review: Closing at 9.07, Down by -0.33

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $9.1 in the prior trading day, New Mountain Finance Corp (NASDAQ: NMFC) closed at $9.07, down -0.33%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. NMFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.2401 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.015.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NMFC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.23 and its Current Ratio is at 0.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 ’25 when KLINSKY STEVEN B bought 106,691 shares for $9.78 per share. The transaction valued at 1,043,577 led to the insider holds 4,370,857 shares of the business.

Weinstein Adam B. bought 49,750 shares of NMFC for $498,828 on Sep 15 ’25. The EVP, CAO and Director now owns 652,490 shares after completing the transaction at $10.03 per share. On Aug 11 ’25, another insider, Ogens David, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 18,000 shares for $10.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 184,140 and bolstered with 216,189 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NMFC now has a Market Capitalization of 935623168 and an Enterprise Value of 2644183296. As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.757.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NMFC is 0.61, which has changed by -0.21075457 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NMFC has reached a high of $12.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.70%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 686.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 590070 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 104.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.15M. Insiders hold about 22.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.43% stake in the company. Shares short for NMFC as of 1761868800 were 1567938 with a Short Ratio of 2.28, compared to 1759190400 on 1249705. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1567938 and a Short% of Float of 1.67.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NMFC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.28, compared to 1.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.14065933. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.53.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC) reflects the collective analysis of 6.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.29 and $1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.28. EPS for the following year is $1.26, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.28 and $1.19.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $79.1M in revenue for . The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $80.77M to a low estimate of $77.95M. As of . The current estimate, New Mountain Finance Corp’s year-ago sales were $91.19MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.22M. There is a high estimate of $79.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.58M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NMFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $330.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $327.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $328.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $371.67MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $302.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $311.62M and the low estimate is $293.54M.

