NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 190.06, Up 0.78

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, NXP Semiconductors NV’s stock clocked out at $190.06, up 0.78% from its previous closing price of $188.59. In other words, the price has increased by $0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.86 million shares were traded. NXPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $191.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $188.3601.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NXPI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.69 and its Current Ratio is at 2.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $276.

On April 30, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $185 to $210.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 20, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $210 to $290.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Betz William sold 7,299 shares for $201.93 per share. The transaction valued at 1,473,887 led to the insider holds 1,520 shares of the business.

WILLIAM J BETZ bought 7,299 shares of NXPI for $1,473,899 on Nov 13 ’25. On Nov 04 ’25, another insider, Wuamett Jennifer, who serves as the EVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 8,372 shares for $207.01 each. As a result, the insider received 1,733,056 and left with 19,175 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NXPI now has a Market Capitalization of 47916900352 and an Enterprise Value of 56496250880. As of this moment, NXP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.138.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NXPI is 1.48, which has changed by -0.16021729 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NXPI has reached a high of $255.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $148.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.12%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NXPI traded 2.43M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2278780 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 252.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.02M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.12% stake in the company. Shares short for NXPI as of 1761868800 were 6500170 with a Short Ratio of 2.68, compared to 1759190400 on 7625728. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6500170 and a Short% of Float of 2.8800000999999997.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.056, NXPI has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.06. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.021506974. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.58.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 25.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.92, with high estimates of $3.3 and low estimates of $2.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.21 and $11.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.78. EPS for the following year is $13.75, with 28.0 analysts recommending between $15.68 and $12.95.

Revenue Estimates

In . The current quarter, 26 analysts expect revenue to total $3.3B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.37B to a low estimate of $3.2B. As of . The current estimate, NXP Semiconductors NV’s year-ago sales were $3.11BFor the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.09B. There is a high estimate of $3.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.01B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NXPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.61BBased on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.03B and the low estimate is $12.85B.