Open Lending Corp’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 1.49, Down -2.61

The closing price of Open Lending Corp (NASDAQ: LPRO) was $1.49 for the day, down -2.61% from the previous closing price of $1.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. LPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.545 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.465.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LPRO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.59 and its Current Ratio is at 5.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on June 12, 2025, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 ’25 when Buss Jessica E bought 12,975 shares for $1.93 per share. The transaction valued at 24,996 led to the insider holds 46,446 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LPRO now has a Market Capitalization of 176102272 and an Enterprise Value of 90933272. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.365 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.253.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LPRO is 2.07, which has changed by -0.759434 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LPRO has reached a high of $6.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.73%.

Shares Statistics:

LPRO traded an average of 664.97K shares per day over the past three months and 758460 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.28M. Insiders hold about 16.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.18% stake in the company. Shares short for LPRO as of 1761868800 were 1928817 with a Short Ratio of 2.90, compared to 1759190400 on 1813335. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1928817 and a Short% of Float of 1.6400000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

Open Lending Corp (LPRO) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 5.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.91M to a low estimate of $20.86M. As of . The current estimate, Open Lending Corp’s year-ago sales were -$56.92MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.16M. There is a high estimate of $27.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.9M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $96.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $94.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $95.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.02MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $103.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $112.24M and the low estimate is $90.12M.