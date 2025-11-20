Open Lending Corp’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 1.49, Down -2.61

Ulysses Smith

Companies

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Open Lending Corp (NASDAQ: LPRO) was $1.49 for the day, down -2.61% from the previous closing price of $1.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. LPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.545 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.465.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LPRO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.59 and its Current Ratio is at 5.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on June 12, 2025, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 ’25 when Buss Jessica E bought 12,975 shares for $1.93 per share. The transaction valued at 24,996 led to the insider holds 46,446 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LPRO now has a Market Capitalization of 176102272 and an Enterprise Value of 90933272. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.365 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.253.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LPRO is 2.07, which has changed by -0.759434 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.11239576 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LPRO has reached a high of $6.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.73%.

Shares Statistics:

LPRO traded an average of 664.97K shares per day over the past three months and 758460 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.28M. Insiders hold about 16.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.18% stake in the company. Shares short for LPRO as of 1761868800 were 1928817 with a Short Ratio of 2.90, compared to 1759190400 on 1813335. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1928817 and a Short% of Float of 1.6400000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

Open Lending Corp (LPRO) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 5.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in . The current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.91M to a low estimate of $20.86M. As of . The current estimate, Open Lending Corp’s year-ago sales were -$56.92MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.16M. There is a high estimate of $27.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.9M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $96.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $94.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $95.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.02MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $103.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $112.24M and the low estimate is $90.12M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.